19 december 2023 12:19 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Government Latest news

Public Works Department Saba Closed between December 22 and January 3rd

THE BOTTOM- The Governemnt of Saba informs residents of the temporary closure of the Public Works Office.

The office will be closed from  December 22nd, 2023 to January 3rd, 2024. Government apologizes for any inconveniences caused. 

