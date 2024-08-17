Bonaire Publich Health Department Bonaire closely monitors developments regarding Mpox Redactie 17-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Patients who have suffered through an infection speak of a horrible experience. Photo: Adobe Stock

KRALENDIJK – The Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) is closely monitoring the developments concerning the monkeypox virus. This was stated by Commissioner Nina den Heyer during the Bon Informá press conference in response to a question from ABC Online Media.

According to Den Heyer, although global developments regarding this virus are being followed with interest and attention, there is no cause for major concern yet. “There was an outbreak earlier, but it did not continue to spread. It is important to mention that there have been no cases of the virus reported on Bonaire or in the Netherlands so far. However, the department is prepared to scale up its response if necessary,” Den Heyer said.

Although the monkeypox virus, now commonly referred to as Mpox, has been present in various parts of the world for some time, a new variant in Africa that spreads more rapidly and causes more severe illness is causing concern at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Infection with the virus leads to fever, swollen lymph nodes, and small blisters on the body. The blisters often start on the face but then spread to the rest of the body. These blisters can cause intense itching and can also lead to significant pain. Patients who have been infected with the virus describe it as a “terrible experience.”

Vaccination

At this time, there is no vaccination being offered on Bonaire against this situation, but depending on how the virus spreads in the coming weeks and months, this could change. During a previous outbreak, the vaccine was available on the island for a few weeks in 2022. In the end, only a few dozen citizens signed up for vaccination.

4