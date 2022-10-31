Pumpkin hunt yields $1,000 in free gasoline

KRALENDIJK- The traditional pumpkin hunt, organized by the radio station Life99FM, was once again a big hit this year. Many residents set out to find the hidden pumpkins first.

The event is enthusiastically attended by both children and adults. The first prize for the event was a $1,000 credit to fuel supplier Curoil.

The second prize, a ‘smart’ TV of no less than 65 inches, was made available by City Shop. The free gas was won by Sheldrickson Craane, while Nathalie Reina got hold of the smart TV.