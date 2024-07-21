Economy Qredits and ministry of economic affairs and climate introduce new education program Redactie 21-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of Qredits together with Hamza Kacha, Program Manager & Liaison for Caribbean Netherlands at the Ministry. Photo: Qredits Bonaire

KRALENDIJK– Qredits, with support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, is launching a new education program called ‘Introduction to Entrepreneurship.’

The program is designed for individuals with no prior knowledge of entrepreneurship who wish to participate in the ‘Small Business Academy’ or other follow-up programs. It provides a foundation in entrepreneurial skills, covering topics such as marketing, financial management, and the compilation of a Business Model Canvas.

Subsidy

The ministry has subsidized part of the costs to promote economic development on the BES islands. The program includes e-learning, classroom sessions, and a final pitch to a panel of experts.

