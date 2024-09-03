Bonaire
Qredits Bonaire increases microcredit limit to $100,000 to boost SME growth
03-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Qredits Bonaire has increased the maximum financing amount for microloans from $50,000 to $100,000 to better support established SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) in achieving their growth ambitions.
Businesses that have been operational for more than two years and can provide their annual financial statements are now eligible for this higher financing. With an interest rate of 9.95% and a maximum term of seven years, Qredits Bonaire aims to help entrepreneurs further expand their businesses.
Support
Additionally, Qredits offers extensive coaching and training to support entrepreneurs in their strategic growth and financial health.
18
More News
-
Saba
Saba Volleyball shines at ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in St. Kitts & Nevis
-
Bonaire
Qredits Bonaire increases microcredit limit to $100,000 to boost SME growth
-
St. Eustatius
Community on St. Eustatius engages in reburial and memorial planning
-
Bonaire
Police and Customs Bonaire crack down on illegal street races
-
Aviation & Travel
Princess Juliana Airport reports strong first half year
-
Advertisement
Radio Exams Saba & Sint Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Union urges action against employers violating Bonaire’s new minimum wage stipulations
-
Bonaire
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident on Bonaire
More News
-
Saba
Saba Volleyball shines at ECVA U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in St. Kitts & Nevis
-
Bonaire
Qredits Bonaire increases microcredit limit to $100,000 to boost SME growth
-
St. Eustatius
Community on St. Eustatius engages in reburial and memorial planning
-
Bonaire
Police and Customs Bonaire crack down on illegal street races
-
Aviation & Travel
Princess Juliana Airport reports strong first half year
-
Advertisement
Radio Exams Saba & Sint Eustatius
-
Bonaire
Union urges action against employers violating Bonaire’s new minimum wage stipulations
-
Bonaire
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident on Bonaire