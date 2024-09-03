Bonaire Qredits Bonaire increases microcredit limit to $100,000 to boost SME growth Redactie 03-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

There are certain conditions to qualify for the increased lending limit. Photo: Qredits

KRALENDIJK – Qredits Bonaire has increased the maximum financing amount for microloans from $50,000 to $100,000 to better support established SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) in achieving their growth ambitions.

Businesses that have been operational for more than two years and can provide their annual financial statements are now eligible for this higher financing. With an interest rate of 9.95% and a maximum term of seven years, Qredits Bonaire aims to help entrepreneurs further expand their businesses.

Support

Additionally, Qredits offers extensive coaching and training to support entrepreneurs in their strategic growth and financial health.

