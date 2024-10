Bonaire Qredits Bonaire launches sustainability loan for small businesses on BES Islands Redactie 17-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The loan is intended to stimulate entrepreneurs to invest in clean energy and energy saving. Photo: Qredits.

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, Qredits Bonaire introduced the MKB Sustainability Loan, aimed at helping micro and small businesses on Bonaire, Saba, and Statia to become more sustainable.

Businesses can borrow up to $50,000 at a low interest rate of 4.95% to invest in energy generation and savings. The initiative, supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, ASN Bank, and BNP Paribas, provides entrepreneurs with opportunities to reduce energy costs, strengthen business continuity, and lower CO2 emissions.

Sustainable Growth

With this loan, Qredits aims to promote sustainable growth and prepare entrepreneurs for the future.

0