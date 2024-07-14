Events Qredits Presents Certificates to New Group of Aspiring Entrepreneurs Redactie 14-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The future entrepreneurs holding up their certificate after the ceremony. Photo: Qredits

KRALENDIJK – In the presence of partners Orco Bank and MBO Bonaire, Qredits Bonaire has awarded certificates to 8 students who successfully completed the ‘BeYourOwnBoss’ program.

Over the course of 8 weeks, the MBO students received lessons on topics such as competition analysis and business plan development under the guidance of Qredits Coach and entrepreneur Daimandra Frans.

The Chamber of Commerce and Orco Bank conducted sessions on legal forms and financial management. The students presented their ideas through a pitch.

Qredits Bonaire and MBO Bonaire expressed pride in the students’ efforts and plan to continue promoting entrepreneurship among students.

