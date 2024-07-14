Events
Qredits Presents Certificates to New Group of Aspiring Entrepreneurs
14-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – In the presence of partners Orco Bank and MBO Bonaire, Qredits Bonaire has awarded certificates to 8 students who successfully completed the ‘BeYourOwnBoss’ program.
Over the course of 8 weeks, the MBO students received lessons on topics such as competition analysis and business plan development under the guidance of Qredits Coach and entrepreneur Daimandra Frans.
The Chamber of Commerce and Orco Bank conducted sessions on legal forms and financial management. The students presented their ideas through a pitch.
Continue
Qredits Bonaire and MBO Bonaire expressed pride in the students’ efforts and plan to continue promoting entrepreneurship among students.
8
Meer News
-
Events
Qredits Presents Certificates to New Group of Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Politics
Commissioner Abraham denies cut in Bonaire tourism budget
-
Bonaire
Report highlights the importance of Tourism as Bonaire’s main source of income
-
Saba
Saba presents T-shirt for upcoming Carnival Celebrations
-
News
Hotels on Bonaire are relatively inexpensive
-
Education
Council Member Saskia Matthew: ‘Sacred Heart School Situation Requires Immediate Attention’
-
Bonaire
PCN expects fluctuation in net pension payments due to increase in AOV
-
Advertisement
Indexation minimum wage
Meer News
-
Events
Qredits Presents Certificates to New Group of Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Politics
Commissioner Abraham denies cut in Bonaire tourism budget
-
Bonaire
Report highlights the importance of Tourism as Bonaire’s main source of income
-
Saba
Saba presents T-shirt for upcoming Carnival Celebrations
-
News
Hotels on Bonaire are relatively inexpensive
-
Education
Council Member Saskia Matthew: ‘Sacred Heart School Situation Requires Immediate Attention’
-
Bonaire
PCN expects fluctuation in net pension payments due to increase in AOV
-
Advertisement
Indexation minimum wage