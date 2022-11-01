Qredits provides 350th microcredit on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Last week Qredits Bonaire celebrated the fact that the 350th microcredit was provided.

The microcredit in question was provided to entrepreneur Reksel Engelhart. With the loan Engelhart can start his own food truck business called Net Net bo Saku. Qredits has been active on Bonaire since 2015. Starting and existing entrepreneurs can borrow up to $50,000 credit here for the start or growth of their business.

Elwin Groenevelt, director of Qredits, Mr. Hennyson Thielman, representative of the Public Entity Bonaire, and the team of Qredits Bonaire handed over a symbolic check to the entrepreneur Reksel Engelhart.

Qredits Bonaire aims to strengthen entrepreneurship on Bonaire by, among other things, offering Microcredits up to $50,000 to (starting) entrepreneurs. She also offers personal coaching and other resources aimed at the development of the entrepreneur and his/her company.

Culture loan

Existing or starting entrepreneurs can also apply for a BES Culture Loan of up to $40,000 at Qredits. This credit is intended for entrepreneurs who (want to) be active in the cultural and artistic sector on the BES islands. The entrepreneur pays an interest rate of only 1% over the entire term.