Radio exams Saba & Sint Eustatius

To apply for an exam please send an email to ‘Agentschap Telecom’, via the following email address: bes@agentschaptelecom.nl. Applications can be done on Saba until the 19th of September 2022 and on Statia until the 21st of September 2022. Please indicate in email the keyword “Radio-exams” and state your name, address, email and telephone number. We hereby remind you that VHF radio installations on board boats or (restricted) coastal stations can only be operated by persons holding a valid radio operator’s.

