Radio Exams Saba & Sint Eustatius

Sander Engelbertink
02-09-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

The Radio communications Agency hereby announces that the following radio exams will be organized:

  • Basis VHF-certificate: $28 USD

The Exam will take place on the following dates:

  • St. Eustatius: October 21st & 22nd, 2024
  • Saba: October 23rd & 24th, 2024

To apply for an exam, please send an email to ‘Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur’ at the following address: bes@rdi.nl. Applications can be submitted until:

  • St. Eustatius: September 30th, 2024
  • Saba: October 2nd, 2024

In your email, please include the keyword “Radio-exams” and provide the following information:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Email
  • Telephone number

We hereby remind you that VHF radio installations on board boats or (restricted) coastal stations can only be operated by persons holding a valid radio operator’s certificate.

For More Information:

Visit Rijksdienst CN or contact the RDI at +599-7173140. You can also visit our office at Kaya Grandi 69.

