Radio Exams Saba & Sint Eustatius 23-09-2024

The Radio communications Agency hereby announces that the following radio exams will be organized:

Basis VHF-certificate: $28 USD

St. Eustatius: October 21st & 22nd, 2024

October 21st & 22nd, 2024 Saba: October 23rd & 24th, 2024

To apply for an exam, please send an email to ‘Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur’ at the following address: bes@rdi.nl. Applications can be done on:

St. Eustatius: Until September 30th, 2024

Until September 30th, 2024 Saba: Until October 2nd, 2024

Please indicate in email the keyword “Radio-exams” and state your,

Name

Address

Email

Telephone number

We hereby remind you that VHF radio installations on board boats or (restricted) coastal stations can only be operated by persons holding a valid radio operator’s certificate.

For More Information:

Visit Rijksdienst CN or contact the RDI at +599-7173140. You can also visit our office at Kaya Grandi 69.

