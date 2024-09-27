Advertisement
Radio Exams Saba & Sint Eustatius
27-09-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd
The Radio communications Agency hereby announces that the following radio exams will be organized:
- Basis VHF-certificate: $28 USD
The Exam will take place on the following dates:
- St. Eustatius: October 21st & 22nd, 2024
- Saba: October 23rd & 24th, 2024
To apply for an exam, please send an email to ‘Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur’ at the following address: bes@rdi.nl. Applications can be done on:
- St. Eustatius: Until September 30th, 2024
- Saba: Until October 2nd, 2024
Please indicate in email the keyword “Radio-exams” and state your,
- Name
- Address
- Telephone number
We hereby remind you that VHF radio installations on board boats or (restricted) coastal stations can only be operated by persons holding a valid radio operator’s certificate.
For More Information:
Visit Rijksdienst CN or contact the RDI at +599-7173140. You can also visit our office at Kaya Grandi 69.