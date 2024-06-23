Nature Rare Footage of Dolphins and Bait Ball in Bonaire Redactie 23-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Last weekend, the Blue Defenders Foundation captured rare footage of dolphins swimming alongside a bait ball in the waters around Bonaire. The footage was taken at the Vista Blue dive site. During this dive, a partial birth of a dolphin was also observed, an extremely rare and remarkable phenomenon.

The Blue Defenders team was searching for a large bait ball when they unexpectedly witnessed this unique spectacle. Although they were unable to fully capture the birth, one team member managed to photograph the moment. The photo of this extraordinary scene will be shared at a later time.