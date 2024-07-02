Economy Raymond Silberie Appointed as CEO of WEB Redactie 02-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Raymond (Roy) Silberie has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB) as of July 1, 2024. This announcement was made on July 1st by the supervisory board of WEB Bonaire N.V. Mr. Silberie, who has his roots on Bonaire, earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of the Netherlands Antilles in 1995 and began his career at WEB Bonaire N.V., where he held various leadership positions at both operational and management levels.

In August 2020, Silberie joined ContourGlobal (CGB) as COO for CGB Bonaire and the French Antilles. In early 2022, he returned to WEB Bonaire N.V. as Internal Business Advisor. In this role, he advised the Management Team and the Board of Directors and was responsible for strategic studies and utility plans. With nearly 30 years of experience in the sector, Silberie brings a deep understanding of WEB’s strategy and future goals for sustainable energy and water development.

The supervisory board and the management of WEB Bonaire N.V. are delighted with Mr. Silberie’s arrival and believe that his appointment strengthens the organization. They also thank Mrs. Balentien-Nicastia (CFO) and Mr. Scharrenberg (COO) for their efforts as acting CEO during a challenging period. Together with all colleagues and stakeholders, this new phase is approached with full courage, and Mr. Silberie is warmly welcomed in his new role as CEO.