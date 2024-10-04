Bonaire
RCN-Unit SZW visits Kas di Kuido on Senior Citizens Day
04-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On the 1st of October, in celebration of Senior Citizens Day, RCN Unit Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) visited the Kas di Kuido care home at Fundashon Mariadal. Mischa Prinsenberg, Head of Unit, and Maria ‘Mientje’ Frans, an SZW employee, delighted the residents with a thoughtful gift. Each year, the unit takes this opportunity to honour senior citizens on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius.
This year’s visit followed the unit’s motto for the occasion: “Life lessons, wisdom, and cultural richness: our seniors are invaluable.”
Senior citizens attending an event at the Corallium Hotel, as well as visitors to the AOV consultation hours at the offices on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, were also treated to a gift.
