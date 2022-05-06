Reasonable turnout at protest manifestation against inequality

KRALENDIJK – A protest demonstration against the inequality between the Caribbean and the Dutch part of the Kingdom, organized by the trade union umbrella USIBO, attracted quite a few people on Thursday afternoon.

Although not everyone joined the peaceful march, it was noticeable that there were also a relatively large number of people standing on the side of the road who at times also applauded as the manifestation passed.

A reasonable crowd was also waiting for the procession in the Wilhelmina Park. Several demonstrators carried signs with them, with texts against inequality.

Traffic

While may people were aware of the manifestation, the march caused quite a disruption in traffic. Employees from KMar and KPCN were on the scene to direct traffic away from the march.