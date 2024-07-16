St. Eustatius Rechelline Leerdam new commissioner Public Entity Sint-Eustatius Redakshon 16-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

New commissioner Rechellina Leerdam (l), here seen together with fellow Commissioner, Reuben Merkman

ORANJESTAD- On Monday, Rechelline Leerdam was sworn in as the new commissioner in the Island Council of Sint-Eustatius. Leerdam succeeds former commissioner Arlene Spanner-Schmidt. Spanner-Schmidt was sent home by her own party last Thursday during a somewhat tumultuous meeting.

Leerdam has considerable experience as a council member within the Island Council of Sint-Eustatius. Additionally, she has also been serving as the leader of the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) for some time. The PLP holds a majority in the Island Council with three out of five seats, allowing them to form the executive council.

The executive council of Sint-Eustatius now consists of Governor Alida Francis, Commissioner Reuben Merkman (PLP), and Rechelline Leerdam (PLP).

Support

Approval Although not everyone was happy with the unceremonious manner in which Spanner-Schmidt was sidelined last week, Leerdam’s appointment can still count on considerable support on the island.

Leerdam also received significant support within the Island Council, both from her own party and from the opposition party, the Democratic Party (DP).

10