Recognition for efforts for Bonaire’s Ophthalmic Assistant Rishi Marin

KRALENDIJK- Island Governor Edison Rijna recently recognized Rignaldo Oswaldo Marin, also known as ‘Rishi’, on behalf of the Executive Council of Bonaire, for his many years of dedication as a technical ophthalmic assistant.

Marin started his career at the Island Territory of Bonaire, where he would eventually remain in service for 30 years. For a long time, Rishi was the only specialist in this field on the island.

From 10-10-’10 Marin continued in the same position at Fundashon Mardiadal. After a total of 44 years of service, he enjoys a well-deserved retirement this month.

During a short meeting, the Executive Council thanked Marin for his commitment to the community during the more than 40 years.