10 augustus 2022 19:46 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Healthcare Latest news

Recognition for efforts for Bonaire’s Ophthalmic Assistant Rishi Marin

20

Members of the Executive Council, Rishi Marin and his family members during the ceremony at the Executive Council. Foto: Government of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Island Governor Edison Rijna recently recognized Rignaldo Oswaldo Marin, also known as ‘Rishi’, on behalf of the Executive Council of Bonaire, for his many years of dedication as a technical ophthalmic assistant.

Marin started his career at the Island Territory of Bonaire, where he would eventually remain in service for 30 years. For a long time, Rishi was the only specialist in this field on the island.

From 10-10-’10 Marin continued in the same position at Fundashon Mardiadal. After a total of 44 years of service, he enjoys a well-deserved retirement this month.

During a short meeting, the Executive Council thanked Marin for his commitment to the community during the more than 40 years.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!