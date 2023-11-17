Record number of volunteers read aloud in Bonaire schools

KRALENDIJK – This week, a record number of volunteers participated in the Reading Aloud Day on Bonaire. In total, more than one hundred and thirty people took half an hour on Thursday morning to read aloud.

Employees from businesses and government, along with many individuals, took the time to select a book and visit a school. This year, a group of students from the MBO (Secondary Vocational Education) also participated. Due to the large number of volunteers, there was an opportunity to read aloud not only in all elementary schools but also at other locations.

Readers visited the elderly at Cocari and individuals with disabilities at FKPD in Rincon and Playa. The foundation Lezen en Schrijven Bonaire expresses gratitude to everyone who selflessly contributed to the project, hoping that this good example will inspire others to follow suit.