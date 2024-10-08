Bonaire Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire expands operations and announces new leadership Redactie 08-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

RRFB’s newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Ernst Noyons. Photo by Max Rouwenhorst via Evoke Visuals

KRALENDIJK – Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) has announced a leadership transition with Ernst Noyons taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the organization expands its team and operations.

Supported by nine full-time employees and a growing volunteer base, RRFB is enhancing its efforts to protect Bonaire’s reefs amid increasing environmental challenges. New initiatives include expanding coral nurseries, focusing on vulnerable species, and developing an on-land facility for coral breeding and education.

Francesca Virdis, RRFB’s founding Managing Director, will transition to a new role in Saudi Arabia while continuing to serve on RRFB’s Board of Directors.

