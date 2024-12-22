Nature Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire Grows ‘Super Corals’ to Counter Unprecedented Bleaching Redactie 22-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

While a great part of the work is down in the water, RRFB says it is imperative for the organization to also have a facility on land. Photo: Lorenzo Mittiga.

KRALENDIJK – Coral reefs around Bonaire are under extraordinary pressure due to record-high ocean temperatures in 2023 and 2024, the hottest consecutive years on record. These conditions have caused unprecedented coral bleaching, affecting over 80% of the reefs, and have been compounded by the spread of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD).

In response, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is working to build resilience in coral populations through selective propagation. By identifying heat-tolerant coral strains, RRFB grows these “super corals” in nurseries and outplants them to strengthen the reef. Despite their efforts, the organization urgently needs land to establish an on-land breeding facility to expand its response to bleaching, disease, and hurricanes.

This proposed facility would allow for controlled breeding, emergency relocation of corals, and critical research to combat ongoing threats. RRFB’s Science Officer, Sanne Tuijten, stresses the importance of acting swiftly: “Without this facility, our ability to respond to crises is severely limited.”

Terrain needed

With community support and suitable land, RRFB aims to secure the future of Bonaire’s reefs, ensuring they remain a vibrant ecosystem for generations to come.

