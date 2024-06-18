Bonaire
Reef Restoration Workshop Bonaire kicked off at DCNA
18-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Monday the DCNA Reef Restoration Workshop in Bonaire was officially kicked off at the office of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).
This week, stakeholders, experts, and practitioners came together with the goal of advancing coral reef conservation and restoration efforts in the Dutch Caribbean.
During the workshop, knowledge and best practices will be shared among the participants. DCNA director Arno Verhoeven said to be thrilled to see all the participants from the various islands come together for the common goal of protecting the reefs.
