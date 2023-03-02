Refill Bonaire receives Blue Destination Certificate

KRALENDIJK- This week Refill Bonaire received the Blue Destination certificate in recognition of their sustainable performance.

By participating in Refill Bonaire and/or selling the Blue Bottles, visitors and residents can make a clear statement. The organization points out that the water quality is excellent on Bonaire and it is therefore not necessary to buy water from disposable bottles.

Proactive

Refill Bonaire proactively approaches visitors and informs them with an information folder about the free filling of their reusable bottle at really hospitable companies and organizations.

