ReforeStatia breaks record: 422 trees planted on St. Eustatius

422 trees planted on St. Eustatius 26-11-2024

A view of the activities during the reforestation effort. Photo: Reforestatia

ORANJESTAD – A record-breaking 422 trees were planted during this year’s reforestation effort, surpassing last year’s total of 304 trees. In addition to the planting, participants distributed numerous “seedbombs” around the site, ensuring further greenery in the area.

The initiative, aimed at securing the island’s cliffs and protecting the airport, brought together residents and volunteers dedicated to a greener future. Organizers expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated, emphasizing the importance of collective action for sustainability.

“This achievement is a step forward in preserving Statia’s environment while reinforcing crucial infrastructure. Together, we’re growing a more secure future,” they stated.

Project financing

The reforestation project is supported by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID), financed by the European Union, and implemented by Expertise France.

