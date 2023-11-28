Reforestatia plants  a total of 304 trees

ORANJESTAD- Over de past weekend, the volunteers of Reforestatia planted a total of 304 trees in the Zeelandia area.

According to STENAPA, the trees will help protect the coastline by preventing further erosion of the cliff. They will also provide a habitat for our local wildlife.

The organization says they are grateful for the work of the volunteers, as well as for the sponsor of the event: Barrel House St. Eustatius.

Backyard

Residents who are interested in planting a tree in their own backyard can also contact ReforeStatia by sending an email to beatrice.zampieri@statiapark.org