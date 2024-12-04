St. Eustatius ReforeStatia Plants Memorial Trees Redactie 04-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A beautiful mural now graces ReforeStatia’s main reforestation site on the erosion-prone cliffs of Zeelandia.

ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius – ReforeStatia, a local reforestation initiative, has engaged the community in a meaningful tree-planting project to commemorate loved ones and celebrate significant events.

In collaboration with the Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation, memorial trees were planted to honor those who lost their lives to cancer, as well as survivors and fighters. The initiative also marked the inaugural Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Alliance (DCALFA) Conference, held recently on the island, by planting trees to commemorate the event.

This effort reflects ReforeStatia’s commitment to fostering environmental sustainability while strengthening community bonds.

