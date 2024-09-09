Bonaire Regatta Bonaire 2024 Dedicated to Henry Toré Redactie 09-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Toré, in front of the Lion's Club banner (with spectacles), was at the cradle of the Regatta Festival on Bonaire.

KRALENDIJK – Regatta Bonaire 2024 is dedicated to Henry Toré, a Life Member of the Bonaire Lions Club and an important figure in the history of the event. The Regatta started in 1968 with a friendly sailing race between fishing boats around Klein Bonaire.

The enthusiasm for the race inspired the Lions Club, led by Larry Thielgard, to organize the event in a more structured way. It quickly grew, and in 1971, the Tourist Office took over the organization of the daytime activities.

In 1983, when Henry Toré was president of the Lions Club, he introduced the ‘Regatta Festival’ to add evening activities to the sailing races. This festival transformed Kaya Grandi into a lively and festive fair, with music, performances, and decorations, completing the event. Henry Toré not only contributed to the growth of the Regatta but also to the cultural and social development of Bonaire.

According to the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), apart from his role in the growth of Regatta, Toré had a long career in education, holding important positions such as director of Lourdes Mulo and head of the Education Department on Bonaire. He was also active in many social organization.

