Regional police Chief Amsterdam pays courtesy visit to Justice Minister St. Maarten













11 Shares

PHILIPSBURG- On Friday October 22, 2021, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson received a courtesy visit by the Chief of Police of the Regional Police Unit Amsterdam Mr. Frank Paauw, who was accompanied by his support staff.

The meeting took place in the context of the cooperation between the Netherlands’ National Police and the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM).

Since the devastation caused to the country by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the Netherlands’ National Police has been providing its assistance to KPSM, at one point with a contingency of Dutch police officers working closely alongside Sint Maarten police officers. The Dutch police officers returned to the Netherlands in 2020.

Opportunities

Chief Paauw informed Minister Richardson that the cooperation taken place between the police forces of the Kingdom – including the cooperation in the Board of the Chiefs of Police – has offered the police forces the opportunity to learn from each other and build on strengthening the concept of policing, which in turn strengthens the organizations. Minister Richardson welcomed the cooperation taking place and assured Chief Paauw that she will continue with her efforts to increase and develop the skills and competencies of KPSM officers.