Register your child for primary education on Bonaire | Advertisement

Children who will turn 4 years old and will go to primary school for the first time must be registered by their parents.

Parents need to register their child online at www.aanmeldenbasisonderwijsbonaire.com.

Children who will go to school for the first time in the 2023-2024 school year must be registered for primary education before April 1st, 2023.

Registration on www.aanmeldenbasisonderwijsbonaire.com is mandatory for all children born between May 1st, 2019 and April 30st, 2020.

On the website you will find all the necessary information to register your child correctly. The website is available in Dutch, Papiamento, Spanish and English.

So, make sure that your child is registered before April 1st, 2023. If you do not register on time, it is more likely that there will be no more places at the schools you prefer.