Registered Nurse specialized in Psychiatry Sint Maarten

We currently have a full-time vacancy for the position of: Registered Nurse specialized in Psychiatry Qualifications Registered Nurse Degree with a psychiatric specialization or Social Psychiatric Nurse.

Knowledge

The clinic nurse is a registered nurse or social psychiatric nurse trained in independent/outpatient mental health care. Gives treatment and guidance of patients and clients, such as care and counseling, in the clinic.

The position requires knowledge of psychiatric disorders, psycho-social problems, diagnosis and treatment / mentoring opportunities at college level and target related experience.

Has actual and updated knowledge of the treatment and referral opportunities within and outside the organization.

Has knowledge of multi-cultural issues that influences diagnostics and treatment.

Has vast knowledge of Computer skills and experience working with Patient database programs.

Communicative Skills

The function requires excellent verbal expressive skills in order to adequately handle contacts with patients and their environment, as well as in consultation with colleagues and practitioners.

Ensures effective communication within the MDT.

The function requires excellent written skills in order to adequately report and write letters, both internally and externally addressed.

Verbal as well as writing skills in English and Dutch. Spanish would be an asset.

Social Skills

Guide clients with psychiatric problems and interact with their caregivers, family and friends.

The function requires extreme accuracy, endurance, patience and perseverance.

Highly required are the attitude, listening skills, empathy and tact of the registerednurse.

Flexibility and team supportiveness are requirements as well as constructive.

Reliability, integrity, accuracy and the ability to adequately represent the MHF.

Self-knowledge with the ability for self-reflection.

Plays an active role in the team and fosters a good team spirit.

How do you apply?



Please submit an application letter and resume, copies of diplomas/certificates and a copy of your passport. Applications must be sent in within 14 days after publication of this advertisement to: The Labor Department & Mental Health Foundation: HR department attn.: Carina Ellis-Romney, Leopard road 1, Cay Hill, St. Maarten, cellis@mhf-sxm.com. For more information follow our Facebook page: mentalhealthfoundationsintmaarten, visit our website: mhf-sxm.com or call: 542-1677 ext 516.