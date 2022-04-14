Registered Nurse specialized in Psychiatry Sint Maarten

We currently have a full-time vacancy for the position of: Registered Nurse specialized in Psychiatry Qualifications Registered Nurse Degree with a psychiatric specialization or Social Psychiatric Nurse.
Knowledge
- The clinic nurse is a registered nurse or social psychiatric nurse trained in independent/outpatient mental health care. Gives treatment and guidance of patients and clients, such as care and counseling, in the clinic.
- The position requires knowledge of psychiatric disorders, psycho-social problems, diagnosis and treatment / mentoring opportunities at college level and target related experience.
- Has actual and updated knowledge of the treatment and referral opportunities within and outside the organization.
Has knowledge of multi-cultural issues that influences diagnostics and treatment.
- Has vast knowledge of Computer skills and experience working with Patient database programs.
Communicative Skills
- The function requires excellent verbal expressive skills in order to adequately handle contacts with patients and their environment, as well as in consultation with colleagues and practitioners.
- Ensures effective communication within the MDT.
- The function requires excellent written skills in order to adequately report and write letters, both internally and externally addressed.
- Verbal as well as writing skills in English and Dutch. Spanish would be an asset.
Social Skills
- Guide clients with psychiatric problems and interact with their caregivers, family and friends.
- The function requires extreme accuracy, endurance, patience and perseverance.
- Highly required are the attitude, listening skills, empathy and tact of the registerednurse.
- Flexibility and team supportiveness are requirements as well as constructive.
- Reliability, integrity, accuracy and the ability to adequately represent the MHF.
- Self-knowledge with the ability for self-reflection.
- Plays an active role in the team and fosters a good team spirit.
How do you apply?
Please submit an application letter and resume, copies of diplomas/certificates and a copy of your passport. Applications must be sent in within 14 days after publication of this advertisement to: The Labor Department & Mental Health Foundation: HR department attn.: Carina Ellis-Romney, Leopard road 1, Cay Hill, St. Maarten, cellis@mhf-sxm.com. For more information follow our Facebook page: mentalhealthfoundationsintmaarten, visit our website: mhf-sxm.com or call: 542-1677 ext 516.