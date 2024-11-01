Saba
Registration is open for Saba’s unique runway fun run and yoga
01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – Aviation lovers and people who love a sportive challenge, can once again register for one of the unique events imaginable: walking or running on Saba’s unique runway.
The activity will take place on November 9, from 5:00 to 6:30AM at Juancho E. Irausquin Airport.
Sneakers and yoga mat
The airport calls on interested parties to lace up their sneakers, bring their yoga mat and be part of a memorable morning on the runway.
16
