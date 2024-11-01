Saba Registration is open for Saba’s unique runway fun run and yoga Redactie 01-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The activity promises some spectacular views again, like last year’s activity. Photo: Juancho E. Irausquin Airport.

THE BOTTOM – Aviation lovers and people who love a sportive challenge, can once again register for one of the unique events imaginable: walking or running on Saba’s unique runway.

The activity will take place on November 9, from 5:00 to 6:30AM at Juancho E. Irausquin Airport.

Sneakers and yoga mat

The airport calls on interested parties to lace up their sneakers, bring their yoga mat and be part of a memorable morning on the runway.

