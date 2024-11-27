Government Registration Procedure for Hospitality and Construction Businesses on Bonaire Launched Redactie 27-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The launch of the new procedure was officially marked this week. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – On Monday, November 25, 2024, the digital registration procedure for hospitality and construction businesses was officially launched. From this date, businesses in these sectors are required to register via the website of the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB), or the environmental information portal.

This registration is a legal obligation under the Inrichtingen & Activiteitenbesluit BES, which came into effect in April 2024 to regulate environmental protection.

Upon registration, businesses will receive confirmation, followed by an initial inspection conducted by the Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement. If a permit is required, the Directorate of Spatial Planning and Development will contact the business for further processing.

Procedure

The launch was ceremonially initiated by Director-General Van Rijn of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and Deputy Abraham. New businesses must now always register, while existing businesses from other sectors will be invited to register at a later date.

