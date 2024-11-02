Bonaire
Relief for drivers as stretch of Kaminda Gobernador Debrot is finally repaired
02-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Regular users of the Kaminda Gobernador Debrot road can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Bonaire’s Public Entity (OLB) has addressed the road’s severe potholes and laid down fresh asphalt.
For some time, drivers, including Caribbean Club visitors and Stinapa employees, had to navigate the bumpy stretch daily. The road, which serves as the sole access to the popular tourist route for the North Tour, was a bumpy start for thousands of annual visitors.
After some brief hindrance this week due to road work, the road is now smooth and ready for traffic.
0
