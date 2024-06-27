News Renovated and Expanded Scout’s Place Saba Rebranded to ‘Scenery Hotel’ Harald Linkels 26-06-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

Representatives of Saba’s Government, PCN, PMCN during the unveiling of the new name. Photo; PMCN

WINDWARD SIDE, Saba- During a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon the fact was celebrated that the renovation and expansion of the former Scout’s Place Hotel in Saba has reached its highest point.

During the ceremony, various representatives of the Pension Fund Caribisch Nederland (PCN) and the Investment Company Caribisch Nederland (PMCN) held a short speech to highlight the development. Director Walter Blijleven of PMCN praised the work done by the contractor, QBR construction and in general the pride the Sabans have in their work. Blijleven decribed the development as one which was very prominent in PMCN’s investment porfolio.

PCN President Harald Linkels said that Saba is currently the front-runner in the local investment portfolio of PCN. “When PCN was founded we said we wanted to really be the pension fund of the three island: Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. It is easily said, but we have worked hard to really have a positive impact on all the islands”. Linkels commended Saba’s Government for being very receptive towards the undertaking of various projects together with PCN/PMCN. Linkels also mentioned that both parties had shown the ability to think ‘out of the box’ to get positive results for the island through various projects. Linkels said he felt both happy and proud of the development at the former Scout’s place. “This is a very relevant project for Saba. While of course return on investment is an important condition, we primarily invest in projects that meet the so-called ESG criteria: Environmentally sound, with a Social Impact and projects which meet the criteria of Good Governance. This development certainly meets those criteria”.

New name

The resort is undergoing a very thorough reconstruction, but also an enourmous expansion, with the addition of four cottages and a whole new wing of rooms, dubbed the Earth Room. The way the hotel is constructed, will guaranteed rooms with a view for all guests. New is also an infinity pool on the island and a new restaurant.

Because the finished is totally different from what it used to be, PMCN and PCN had opted to have the hotel rebranded to Scenery Hotel, referring of course to Mount Scenery, which is the highest point in the Kingdom of The Netherlands.

The hotel, once finished, will offer 30 accomodations in a varying degree of luxery, but all will tap into the more upscale tourist. Photo: BES-Reporter