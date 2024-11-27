St. Eustatius Renovated The Hill Compound Festively Opened on St. Eustatius Reporter 27-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governor Francis and Commissioner Leerdam cut the ribbon, while Bharat Bhojwani, both from PMCN, look on. Photo: BES-Reporter.

ORANJESTAD- Wednesday afternoon saw the festive opening of the renovated Hill Compound, with the symbolic cutting of a ribbon by Island Governor Alida Francis, assisted by Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam.

Present at the Ceremony were further representatives of the Island Council, Roy Hooker as Board member from PCN and Bharat Bhojwani and Claire Edwards from PMCN.

During the various speeches all speakers highlighted the importance and relevance of the restoration of the complex for the Historic Core of Oranjestad. “This project is a testament to PCN’s commitment to preserving heritage while fostering economic and social development on our beloved island of Statia,” said Hooker. “Personally, I am very proud that The Hill Compound once again will play a central and functional role in Oranjestad and that PCN is occupying one of the commercial units”.

