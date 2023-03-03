Renovation of Stadium Rincon completed

RINCON- The major renovation of the Antonio Trenidad sports field in the Rincon stadium has been completed. That’s in time, because the first game of the so-called Nation League will be played in the stadium on March 28.

There were a lot of happy faces on Wednesday evening, during the official presentation of the renewed and improved field. Terrence de Jong of INDEBON said that the end result was great and that several games will follow after the games of the Nation’s League.

Luti Balentin of the football federation Bonaire (FFB) was also delighted. “A lot of work has been done and it looks nice, although not everything is ready yet. But the part supervised by the international federation is in any case ready and now meets the formal requirements”.

Not easy

Deputy of Sport, James Kroon, also stood still at the completion of the work. According to Kroon, it would have been quite a challenge to raise the money for the renovation and worship. “Ultimately, the Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire (FNWB) and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport have made the largest financial contribution to the realization of the project”, for which we are very grateful”, said Kroon.