Renovations completed at Sacred Heart and Saba Comprehensive School

The Bottom, Saba – The Public Entity Saba, with the financial assistance of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW), has completed renovations at the Sacred Heart School and the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). Plans to construct a new daycare and afterschool care building and the expansion of the primary school for the kindergarten continue to be worked on in consultation with the Ministry of OCW.

In the opinion of the Island Council, since the new constitutional structure, the progress with regard to the new building and the expansions have been much too slow. Several stakeholders, along with the Executive and Island Council, have expressed frustrations about the delays. In the meantime, the needs have to somewhat changed, which stakeholders should take into account when moving forward.







The Island Council suggested to have discussions with the Ministry of OCW, to continue the further upgrading of the school buildings and to facilitate the construction of the new daycare and afterschool care center. The Island Council noted that continued improvements to Saba’s only secondary education institution remained necessary.

