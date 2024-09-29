Sports Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court Redactie 29-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

A view of Saba’s Cruyff Court in The Bottom. Photo: BES-Reporter

THE BOTTOM- From September 28th to October 14th, the Cruyff Court will be undergoing repairs.

The Government of Saba has advised that during this time, parts of the field will be closed off, while but other areas will still be available for use.

The public is however advise to use caution when using the field.

