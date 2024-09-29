Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
29-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- From September 28th to October 14th, the Cruyff Court will be undergoing repairs.
The Government of Saba has advised that during this time, parts of the field will be closed off, while but other areas will still be available for use.
The public is however advise to use caution when using the field.
10
More News
-
Bonaire
Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk
-
St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
-
Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
-
St. Eustatius
Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires
-
Bonaire
Bonaire reflects on National Tap Water Day
-
Bonaire
Professionals from the judicial and care sectors follow ‘Know Your Boundaries’ training on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Information evening held by RDI, Douane CN, and Chamber of Commerce Bonaire
-
News
Support for children with intensive care needs again available
More News
-
Bonaire
Palapa set on fire by vandals at seafront of Kralendijk
-
St. Eustatius
Three new public employees sworn in on St. Eustatius
-
Sports
Repairs being made to Saba’s Cruyff Court
-
St. Eustatius
Statian teacher Rafael Busby retires
-
Bonaire
Bonaire reflects on National Tap Water Day
-
Bonaire
Professionals from the judicial and care sectors follow ‘Know Your Boundaries’ training on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Information evening held by RDI, Douane CN, and Chamber of Commerce Bonaire
-
News
Support for children with intensive care needs again available