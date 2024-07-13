Bonaire Report highlights the importance of Tourism as Bonaire’s main source of income Harald Linkels 13-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Tourism on the island is strongly interrelated with the natural resources of Bonaire. Photo: ABC Online Media/Bert Nijland

KRALENDIJK – Tourism is the most crucial sector within Bonaire’s economy, contributing approximately 30% to the island’s Gross National Product (GNP). This is detailed in the report by the State Commission on Demographic Developments in the Caribbean Netherlands 2050, which was recently presented.

The report also points out that about 23% of employment on the island is related to tourism, with a significant portion of the workforce being young people. The prominent role of the tourism sector makes Bonaire’s economy sensitive to economic fluctuations and external shocks.

Due to the relatively one-sided nature of the economy, there are limited opportunities for other sectors to compensate during periods of low tourism activity, according to the report. A recent example of such a period was the COVID-19 pandemic.

The substantial role of tourism also means that Bonaire’s economy is closely intertwined with its natural environment. The report notes that many tourists visit the island for its climate and natural attractions. “Both the nature parks and coral reefs are renowned as beautiful diving locations,” the commission observes.

However, this strong connection with nature also brings risks, as the report writers highlight. If the natural environment is not adequately protected, there is a risk of a decline in the number of tourists in the future.

Climate Change Risk

Climate change is another risk factor for both Bonaire’s natural environment and its economy. Therefore, Bonaire is currently focusing on sustainable tourism and developing a “blue economy”: an economy that sustainably manages natural resources, particularly the ocean.

