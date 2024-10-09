Bonaire Reports of Crocodile at Lac Bay raise concerns on Bonaire Redactie 09-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday afternoon, there was alarm on Bonaire following reports that a four to five meter long crocodile had been spotted in the shallow waters of Lac Bay on the island.

Nature conservation organization Stinapa is reportedly working on a plan to capture the unusual animal, removing the threat it poses to fishermen and recreational visitors in the area.

Details of the plan are expected to be further outlined on Wednesday morning.

Mystery

It remains a mystery how the animal ended up in the waters surrounding Bonaire.

