Request for Proposal Learning and Development Program Sint Maarten

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is seeking proposals for a comprehensive learning and development program for our team of supervisors. As the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean, PJIAE is committed to providing our employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

We are looking for an accredited and certified Training Company that can provide a program that covers a minimum of the following modules:

The role, tasks, and responsibilities of a supervisor in practice.

Managing a team, motivating a team, team roles, and what makes a good team.

Building trust, Workplace happiness, and Employee well-being.

Performance management.

Effective and efficient communication.

Giving feedback and receiving feedback.

The power of good work meetings.

Report writing.

A practical approach with role plays is required. Additionally, an affinity with the local Caribbean culture is a plus. We require a significant part of the development program to be held at our company location to ensure that the training is practical and applicable to our work environment. The program should be delivered in a way that engages our supervisors and provides them with the tools they need to succeed.

As one of the largest employers on the island, PJIAE is committed to providing our employees with the best possible training and development opportunities. We look forward to receiving your proposals and working with you to enhance the skills of our supervisors. This is an excellent opportunity to make a significant impact. Don’t miss out on this chance to showcase your expertise and make a difference.

The proposal should include:

A detailed outline of the training program, including all modules listed above.

A clear explanation of the methodology and approach to be used during training sessions.

Information on the trainers, their qualifications and experience, and their ability to deliver training in the Caribbean context.

A proposed schedule for the training program, including any on-site training sessions.

A detailed budget, including all costs associated with the training program.

Any other relevant information that demonstrates your expertise and ability to deliver a comprehensive learning and development program for supervisors.

Please email your proposal by April 5, 2023. For more information, please contact us at +1721 5202888 or email career@sxmairport.com