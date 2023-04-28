Rescue operation for hiker dragged into the sea at Venus Bay, St. Eustatius

A view of the cars on the scene. Photo: KPCN

ORANJESTAD- On Thursday around 08:00 AM the Police on St. Eustatius received a report of an accident at Venus Bay.

Three people were walking together on the rocks along the shoreline at Venus Bay when two of them, a woman and a man, were knocked against the rocks by a large powerful wave and fell into the water. When the wave retreated they were both dragged into the sea. The man managed to swim back to shore, but due to the high tide and an injury she sustained during the fall, the woman was unable to return.

The police and the fire department were called to the scene and began an investigation and search for the woman, with a local fishing boat having provided support during the search. The woman used her backpack to float and was able to swim to Zeelandia beach two hours later, where police and firefighters were called to the scene and returned her to the two others with whom she was hiking.

Medical assistance

Both victims were injured and received medical assistance by ambulance personnel at the scene. The man had to be transported to the hospital for further medical attention.