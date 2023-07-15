Rescue organization Citro will soon be active again on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Citro Bonaire rescue organization has been working hard to resume rescue operations at sea. Citro Bonaire helps and rescues people in distress at sea and along the coast of Bonaire.

The volunteers of the organization are available 24 hours a day for both emergency and non-emergency assistance. The organization collaborates with other emergency services and provides its services free of charge.

In the past months, the organization has undergone various training sessions to be prepared for potential rescue operations.