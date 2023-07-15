15 juli 2023 22:49 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police and justice

Rescue organization Citro will soon be active again on Bonaire

123

Members of Citro over past months have followed various trainings. Photo: Citro Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Citro Bonaire rescue organization has been working hard to resume rescue operations at sea. Citro Bonaire helps and rescues people in distress at sea and along the coast of Bonaire. 

The volunteers of the organization are available 24 hours a day for both emergency and non-emergency assistance. The organization collaborates with other emergency services and provides its services free of charge.

In the past months, the organization has undergone various training sessions to be prepared for potential rescue operations.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius