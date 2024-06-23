Government Residence standards Caribbean Netherlands adjusted Redactie 23-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – From July 1st, 2024, new rules for residency and work in the Caribbean Netherlands will come into effect. These changes are necessary due to the increase in the minimum wage and to ensure that the income requirements align with the current standard of living and cost of living. Since October 10th, 2010, the standard amounts have not been indexed, making an adjustment now necessary.

For employment-related residency purposes, the gross income must be at least equal to the new minimum wage. As of July 1st, this amount is $1,750.67.

For family reunification, adoption and foster children, and retirees, the required income is increased to 120% of the minimum wage, or $2,100.80 per month in 2024. For applications for children not born in the Caribbean Netherlands, a requirement of 140% of the minimum wage, or $2,450.94 per month in 2024, applies. Example: If one stands as a guarantor for the first person, they must have an income of 120% of the minimum wage. If one stands as a guarantor for two or more persons (such as children), they must meet an income requirement of 140% of the minimum wage.

For students, the income must be at least equal to 50% of the minimum wage, which amounts to $875.34 per month in 2024.

Old standard

Applications submitted before July 1st, 2024, fall under the old standards. If you submit the third consecutive extension application after July 1st, 2024, the old standard will be applied. For all other extension applications submitted after July 1, 2024, the new standards will apply. These changes were published in the Staatscourant on June 7, 2024.

To shorten the processing time, the IND only accepts completed applications. Incomplete applications cause delays and can result in a waiting period of 5 to 6 months. If all required documents are submitted completely, a permit can be issued within 2 weeks. Also, report your income to the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland (BCN) by filing an income tax return so that the IND can verify the income requirement.