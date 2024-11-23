St. Eustatius Residents can now admire ReforeStatia’s Mural Redactie 23-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The artwork highlights the ecological importance of the area. Photo: ReforeStatia

ORANJESTAD – Zeelandia’s erosion-prone cliffs now feature a remarkable new addition: ReforeStatia’s breathtaking mural, located at the main planting site. This artwork emphasizes the ecological importance of the area, where native trees like the resilient sea grape (Coccoloba uvifera) and the vibrant geiger tree (Cordia sebestena) thrive.

Their unique leaves, flowers, and fruit not only enhance the natural beauty of the landscape but also play a crucial role in stabilizing the cliffs.

Restoring the cliffs however is about more than aesthetics. Reforested areas significantly reduce erosion and prevent dangerous rock falls, safeguarding ecosystems both on land and at sea. Importantly, the initiative protects the beaches below, home to vital sea turtle nesting sites that have previously been lost due to collapsing cliffs.

Healthier Ecosystems

By addressing cliff erosion, ReforeStatia’s efforts contribute to healthier ecosystems across the island, from its rugged cliffs to its underwater treasures.

