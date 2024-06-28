St. Eustatius Residents of St. Eustatius to receive health care cards starting July 8 Redactie 28-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Health Card is proof of Health Insurance. Photo: ZJCN

ORANJESTAD- Care & Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) will introduce health care cards in St. Eustatius on July 8th, following the launch in Saba on April 22nd, with Bonaire to follow later this year.

According to ZJCN the health care card facilitates access to emergency medical care abroad for insured residents, replacing the previous proof of insurance.

Insured individuals will no longer need to visit the ZJCN office for insurance proof before traveling. The card includes personal details and ZJCN’s contact information and can be used at local pharmacies and laboratories. It is not a replacement for travel insurance, which ZJCN recommends for international travel.

Residents can collect their cards at Fort Oranjestraat 12 from July 8th to August 2nd, Monday through Friday, 09:00 am to 05:00 pm. A valid I.D. and bank card are required. The card is free and has a validity of 2 to 5 years. Less mobile residents can authorize a family member to collect their card using a power of attorney form.