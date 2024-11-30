News Restoration Loan for Roman Catholic Church on Sint Eustatius Redactie 30-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the RC Church by night. Photo: BES-Reporter

ORANJESTAD- Not only The Old Gin House can count on a low-interest loan from the Restoration Fund; the Roman Catholic Church on Sint Eustatius has also been financed for its restoration, which has just been completed. Pastor Lukas Badmonolin gave account manager Harry Kers and relationship manager Hans Jacobs a tour. The church is constructed from blocks of warehouses in Lowertown on Sint Eustatius.

The church is situated in a historically significant location. It was here that America was first recognized as a country with the “First Salute” from Sint Eustatius upon seeing the flag on a ship in Oranjebaai.

New Plans

Now that the church looks beautiful both inside and out, there are new plans to bring back the church bell and restore its supporting structure. Additionally, two stained-glass windows need repair. The Restoration Fund is working to find craftsmen for the restoration and to secure funding.

The church is a small congregation that must go to great lengths to cover all its expenses.

