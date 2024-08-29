St. Eustatius Restoration of The Hill Compound Statia is nearing completion Redactie 29-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The renovated property looks nothing short of stunning. Photo: PMCN

ORANJESTAD – The renovation of the Hill Compound on St. Eustatius is nearing completion. This week, the first tenants will occupy the units. It concerns three residential units as well as the new PCN office which is relocating from the current location at the GEM/Mazinga mall.

It is expected that final touches still need to be made in the period from now till September 15th. The Hill Compound was purchased and restored by the investment division of Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands (PMCN).

“It has been a bit of a lengthy process, but we are absolutely delighted with the end result. The complex now looks like a jewel and as such greatly contributes to the historic core”, says PMCN director Walter Blijleven in conversations with The BES-Reporter.

The official opening of the restored complex will take place at a later date.

124