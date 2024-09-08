Saba
Reverse osmosis plant still down on Saba
08-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- The Reverse Osmosis Plant is still down on Saba. According to information from the Public Entity Saba states that repairs are still ongoing to the current intake to start the production of RO Water.
The transport of RO water to the community will continue in parallel with the ongoing repairs
Due to the disruption at the plant, the production of Saba Splash water has also been temporarily halted. All orders for Saba Splash have been fulfilled up to Wednesday September 4th, however sales at the Receiver’s office have now been suspended. Water can still be purchased at the various purchase points, but the Public Entity warns that stock is limited.
26
More News
-
Economy
BES-delegation visits Panama to strengthen partnerships
-
Saba
Reverse osmosis plant still down on Saba
-
Bonaire
Tourism on Bonaire rises by 11% in August: Dutch visitors lead the way
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Governor Alida Francis Speaker at 2024 Virtual Island Summit
-
Curacao
New U.S. Consul General for the Dutch Caribbean: John McNamara Takes Office
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair introduces two non-stop flights between Sint Maarten and Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Jacqueline Harewood sworn in as new Island Registrar of Island Council Bonaire
-
Bonaire
BES Summit Kicks Off on Bonaire
More News
-
Economy
BES-delegation visits Panama to strengthen partnerships
-
Saba
Reverse osmosis plant still down on Saba
-
Bonaire
Tourism on Bonaire rises by 11% in August: Dutch visitors lead the way
-
St. Eustatius
Statia Governor Alida Francis Speaker at 2024 Virtual Island Summit
-
Curacao
New U.S. Consul General for the Dutch Caribbean: John McNamara Takes Office
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair introduces two non-stop flights between Sint Maarten and Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Jacqueline Harewood sworn in as new Island Registrar of Island Council Bonaire
-
Bonaire
BES Summit Kicks Off on Bonaire