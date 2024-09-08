Saba Reverse osmosis plant still down on Saba Redactie 08-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM- The Reverse Osmosis Plant is still down on Saba. According to information from the Public Entity Saba states that repairs are still ongoing to the current intake to start the production of RO Water.

The transport of RO water to the community will continue in parallel with the ongoing repairs

Due to the disruption at the plant, the production of Saba Splash water has also been temporarily halted. All orders for Saba Splash have been fulfilled up to Wednesday September 4th, however sales at the Receiver’s office have now been suspended. Water can still be purchased at the various purchase points, but the Public Entity warns that stock is limited.

